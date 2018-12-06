Nintendo offering some games up to 50 percent off until December 10th

In celebration of the 2018 Game Awards, Nintendo is holding a sale on a number of Switch titles.
The deal offers discounted prices on many of the games available on the Switch that are also nominated for awards, including Canadian developed titles Celeste, Starlink Battle for Atlas, Dead Cells and FIFA 19.
All games included in the deal are on sale until December 10th.
Here some of the most notable titles all in Canadian prices:
- NBA 2K19 20th Anniversary Edition: now $64.99, was $129.99
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas: now $59.99, was $79.99
- Super Mario Odyssey: now $55.99, was $79.99
- Xenoblades Chronicles 2: now $55.99, was $79.99
- Dragonball FighterZ: now $55.99, was $79.99
- Diablo III Eternal Collection: now $49.99, was $79.99
- FIFA 19: now 47.99, was $79.99
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus: now $39.99, was $79.99
- DOOM: $39.99, was $79.99
- Celeste: $19.60, was $24.51
- Dead Cells: $26.99, was $33.99
For more on Nintendo’s games on sale, click here.
