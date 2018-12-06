News
PREVIOUS|

Apple now sells its iPhone and iPad 18W USB-C power adapter separately

Dec 6, 2018

7:58 PM EST

0 comments

Apple USB-C Wall adapter

Apple’s 18W USB-C power adapter, which is bundled with the new 2018 iPad Pro, is now available separately for $39 CAD.

Though many iPhone and iPad users likely have no use for the USB-C wall adapter, it’s necessary if you want to fast-charge the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR.

That said, the adapter doesn’t include a charging cable, so you’ll have to purchase that separately. Apple sells a USB-C-to-Lighting cable likely for this exact purpose, though pricing starts at $25 for a 1m cord.

Apple USB-C wall adapter

Luckily third-party, licensed MFi USB-C-to-Lighting cables are likely on the way, though won’t launch until at least early 2019.

It remains unclear why Apple seems intent on ensuring fast charging an iPhone remains a complicated, somewhat pricey multi-cable process.

Apple’s 18W USB-C power adapter is priced at $39 CAD and is available both online an in-store.

Via: AppleInsider

Related Articles

News

Dec 6, 2018

7:19 PM EST

Apple updates Apple Store app to work with Siri Shortcuts

News

Dec 5, 2018

12:22 PM EST

Apple’s official iPhone XR Clear Case is finally here

News

Dec 5, 2018

3:59 PM EST

iFixit selling RAM upgrades for the new Mac mini saving users up to $286

News

Nov 26, 2018

9:34 AM EST

Apple follows through with iPhone XR price cut in Japan

Comments