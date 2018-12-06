Microsoft discounts games up to 50 percent for the Game Awards

Just in time for the 2018 Game Awards, Microsoft is launching a sale on Xbox One games.
The deals offers discounted prices on many of the Xbox One titles nominated for awards, including as Red Dead Redemption 2, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Dead Cells and Starlink: Battle for Atlas.
All of the games are listed in Canadian pricing. The sale lasts until December 10th.
- Red Dead Redemption 2: Special Edition: now $89.99, was $99.99
- Forza Horizon 4 Standard Edition: now $51.99, was $79.99
- Call of Duty Black Ops 4: now $63.99, was $79.99
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey: now $53.59, was $79.99
- NBA 2K19: now $40, was $79.99
- FIFA 19: now $40, was $79.99
- Monster Hunter World: now $32.50 was $64.99
- A Way Out: now $27.99, was $39.99
- Dead Cells: now $16.74, was $24.99
- Far Cry 5: now $40, was $79.99
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas: $59.99, was $79.99
For the complete list, click here.
