Microsoft discounts games up to 50 percent for the Game Awards

Dec 6, 2018

7:19 PM EST

Xbox One X

Just in time for the 2018 Game Awards, Microsoft is launching a sale on Xbox One games.

The deals offers discounted prices on many of the Xbox One titles nominated for awards, including as Red Dead Redemption 2, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Dead Cells and Starlink: Battle for Atlas.

All of the games are listed in Canadian pricing. The sale lasts until December 10th.

For the complete list, click here.

