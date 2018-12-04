Sony’s PlayStation Classic features a hidden emulation options menu

While the PlayStation Classic’s emulation of retro PS1 games has been criticized for being shoddy, it looks like there is a hidden options menu that solves at least some of the console’s minor issues.
According to various reports on Twitter, to access the hidden menu you’ll need to connect a USB keyboard to the console and press the ESC button. With this in mind though, it also seems like not every USB keyboard is capable of navigating to the secret menu.
The video below explains how to access the menu, though do so at your own risk as there reportedly is a risk of bricking the console, according to various reports on Twitter.
So, turns out you can access the emulator settings of the PlayStation Classic by plugging in a keyboard and pressing Escape
..which allows you to use multiple save states, scanlines, change games to NTSC for 60 FPS and so onhttps://t.co/yGPkelROv6 pic.twitter.com/bDNZKxMWc3
— Nibel (@Nibellion) December 4, 2018
Given that the PlayStation Classic runs games on the open source PCSX ReARMed emulator, which by default offers many customization settings, it makes sense that Sony’s console would feature similar settings.
Besides “load cd image”, this is the most promising thing I saw in there… pic.twitter.com/9X83GuHnv4
— Supcat @ Hot Sounds Island (@supcat) December 4, 2018
For those trying the PS Classic keyboard trick – if you find a working keyboard besides the Corsair K70 and 95, let me know! I took the PSC to a shop and tested 15 keyboards and none worked. They didn’t have those particular Corsair models.
— John Linneman (@dark1x) December 4, 2018
Through this hidden menu, users can change the video output mode, including adding CRT TV style scan lines to the PlayStation Classic, as well as ‘load CD image’ setting, possibly indicating that the console is capable of running downloaded or ripped PlayStation disc images.
Other settings include ‘Frameskip,’ ‘Region,’ and ‘[BIOS/Plugins].’
Sony’s PlayStation Classic officially launched on December 3rd and is available at a variety of retailers, including Best Buy and Amazon, for $139.
