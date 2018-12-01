News
PREVIOUS|

Samsung is rumoured to add new colour options to S9 and Note 9 devices

Alpine Blue and Polaris White are the names of the two new colours

Dec 1, 2018

4:38 PM EST

0 comments

Samsung has released two hit flagship phones this year, but it looks like the company isn’t ready to move on from them just yet as new colour options leak out for the phones.

The Galaxy S9 and S9+ are supposedly getting an Alpine Blue colour, according to the famous leaker Even Blass. The leaked image of the S9 makes the new blue colour look a bit darker than the Ocean Blue colour scheme that was featured on the Note 9.

The leak also shows off a Note 9 in a Polaris White variant. This colour looks really lovely and seems almost like a throwback to the colour scheme of some older Note devices like the Note 5.

The leak has no information about when these new colours will be released or if they’re going to be region specific. Either way, they both look quite attractive, so maybe the extra colours can help the company sell a few more phones until the Galaxy S10 launches early next year.

Source: Evan Blass

Related Articles

News

Dec 1, 2018

3:38 PM EST

Uber in rumoured talks to buy an electric scooter startup

News

Dec 1, 2018

2:05 PM EST

Galaxy A8s rumoured as the first Samsung phone without a headphone jack in Canada

News

Dec 1, 2018

1:27 PM EST

The latest Apple Music beta on Android supports tablets

News

Dec 1, 2018

10:58 AM EST

Google Play Store being redesigned with a cleaner interface

Comments