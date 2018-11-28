A recent tweet from Tesla’s official Twitter account broke the news that Tesla owners have driven 1 billion miles with Autopilot engaged.
For Canadians, that’s roughly 1.6 billion kilometres.
While Autopilot isn’t a full self-driving experience, it’s a step in the right direction, and this many miles driven by a connected car like a Tesla can help all other Teslas learn to drive better through the company’s neural network.
As of today Tesla owners have driven 1 billion (!) miles with Autopilot engaged pic.twitter.com/16jMYrAZ7u
— Tesla (@Tesla) November 28, 2018
In announcing the achievement, the Twitter account shared a time-lapse video of someone drawing a Tesla driving on the vehicle’s display.
Source: Tesla
Comments