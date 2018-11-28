News
Tesla vehicles have driven 1.6 billion kilometres combined with Autopilot

The EV golden child has hit an impressive milestone

Nov 28, 2018

1:25 PM EST

A recent tweet from Tesla’s official Twitter account broke the news that Tesla owners have driven 1 billion miles with Autopilot engaged.

For Canadians, that’s roughly 1.6 billion kilometres.

While Autopilot isn’t a full self-driving experience, it’s a step in the right direction, and this many miles driven by a connected car like a Tesla can help all other Teslas learn to drive better through the company’s neural network.

In announcing the achievement, the Twitter account shared a time-lapse video of someone drawing a Tesla driving on the vehicle’s display.

Source: Tesla

