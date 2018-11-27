Here’s what’s coming to Amazon Prime Video this December in Canada

This December, Amazon is bringing a few new shows to its Prime Video streaming service.
On December 5th, the award-winning second season of Marvellous Mrs. Maisel is being added to the platform.
On December 25th, the ten-episode drama Absentia is finding a home on Prime Video.
Finally, on December 28th, the sports comedy Uncle Drew hits Prime Video to show off NBA superstar Kyrie Irving’s acting chops.
It may be a light month for Prime Video, but on January 18th, the Amazon Prime Original, The Grand Tour season three is going to be available on the platform as well.
