Toronto-based NexTech launches web-based e-commerce AR beta

NexTech AR Solutions announced that it’s bringing augmented reality to the web with the beta launch of its ‘ARitize’ web platform.
The AR web solution allows retailers to offer web-based augmented reality without the need for users to download an app. NexTech says this will help jump the hurdle of AR adoption as customers don’t necessarily want to download more apps.
Additionally, NexTech says this provides online retailers with a great way to offer AR e-commerce. According to the company, home decor website Houzz reported 11 times higher conversion rates from customers using AR instead of their standard app. Ikea has also incorporated AR into its e-commerce experience.
NexTech COO Reuben Tozman believes that helping small and large e-commerce websites integrate AR into the shopping experience will “democratize AR at scale.” Further, Tozman hopes this will make AR a true consumer platform.
NexTech plans to test and build out its AR web platform in several ways. For one, the company plans to incorporate AI to make a guided curator for shoppers. The curator would know an individual shopper’s style, sizes and preferences.
Source: NexTech
