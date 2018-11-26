Source code reveals new navigation gestures for Google Chrome

A new commit in the Chromium Gerrit source code reveals a new update suggesting onboard navigation gestures for Google Chrome. So far, the code only unveils a work-in-progress version of the feature.
One of the gestures allows users to scroll right or left to jump forward or backward in history. The gestures will behave consistently with what’s currently available on Chrome OS, according to a developer comment.
Additionally, the Chromium team is figuring out when pages like the ‘New Tab’ can use gestures.
Chrome isn’t currently devoid of gesture navigation. Users can swipe down to reload a page or swipe the address bar to quickly change tabs. The new navigation will be based off the previous swipe down to reload gesture.
Source: 9to5Google
