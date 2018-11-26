News
PREVIOUS|

Source code reveals new navigation gestures for Google Chrome

Nov 26, 2018

3:40 PM EST

0 comments

A new commit in the Chromium Gerrit source code reveals a new update suggesting onboard navigation gestures for Google Chrome.  So far, the code only unveils a work-in-progress version of the feature.

One of the gestures allows users to scroll right or left to jump forward or backward in history. The gestures will behave consistently with what’s currently available on Chrome OS, according to a developer comment.

Additionally, the Chromium team is figuring out when pages like the ‘New Tab’ can use gestures.

Chrome isn’t currently devoid of gesture navigation. Users can swipe down to reload a page or swipe the address bar to quickly change tabs. The new navigation will be based off the previous swipe down to reload gesture.

Source: 9to5Google

Related Articles

News

Nov 6, 2018

8:11 PM EST

You can now enable Google Assistant on your Chromebook

News

Sep 26, 2018

1:50 PM EST

Chrome users will be able to opt out of new sign-in functionality

News

Oct 26, 2018

4:21 PM EST

Chrome OS 70 is rolling out now with fresh tablet interface and floating Gboard

News

Oct 15, 2018

6:46 PM EST

Chrome delays autoplay-blocking feature until version 71

Comments