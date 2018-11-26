Resources
Here’s what’s coming to Crave in December 2018

Nov 26, 2018

3:27 PM EST

Bell Media has announced all of the new shows and moies that will start streaming on its Crave service in December 2018.

Below you can find a comprehensive list of everything set to hit the service:

December 1st

  • Home Alone
  • Home Alone 2
  • Die Hard
  • Die Hard 2
  • Love Actually
  • Miracle on 34th Street
  • Arthur Christmas
  • A Christmas Carol (1951, black and white version)
  • One World Kitchen: Our Favourite Holiday Recipes
  • One World Kitchen Bakes The Holiday
  • Watts Up For The Holidays: Spencer’s Ultimate Christmas Recipes
  • Michael Bonacini’s Christmas At The Farm
  • Sonic Christmas Blast
  • Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol
  • Gotta Catch Santa Claus
  • A Hollywood Hound’s Christmas

December 3rd

  • Say Her Name: The Life and Death of Sandra Bland
  • The National Tree

December 4th

  • The Heart of Christmas

December 6th

  • 6 Below: Miracle on the Mountain

December 7th

  • Porndemic @ 10:30pm ET
  • Dan Vs.,: season 1
  • Icebox @ 8pm ET
  • Death Wish
  • Santa Jaws
  • Rainbow Magic
  • Gunpowder
  • The Newspaperman: The Life and Times of Ben Bradlee
  • Star Trek: Short Treks — The Brightest Star @ 9pm ET

December 8th

  • Spider-Man
  • Spider-Man 2
  • Spider-Man 3
  • The Amazing Spider-Man

December 9th

  • Counterpart: season 2 @ 9pm ET

December 10th

  • Vice Special Report: The Panic Artists @ 10pm ET

December 11th

  • Momentum Generation @ 10pm ET
  • Jeff Beck: Still on the Run @ 7:30pm ET

December 12th

  • The Fight Game with Jim Lampley
  • Wexford Plaza
  • The Godfathers Of Hardcore @ 10pm ET

December 13th

  • Entaglement
  • GG Allin: All In The Family

December 14th

  • Love, Simon
  • Blockers
  • Corporate: season 1
  • Om Nom Stories: season 2
  • Happening: A Clean Energy Revolution
  • Emperor’s Newest Clothes
  • Loud Krazy Love @ 10pm ET

December 15th

  • Pete Holmes: Dirty Clean @ 10pm ET

December 20th

  • Gemini

December 21st

  • Kayak to Klemtu
  • Lucky
  • Moonrise Kingdom
  • Isle of Dogs
  • The Adventures of Paddington: season 3
  • Paddington Goes to the Movies
  • Agnelli
  • Jersey Shore: Family Vacation: season 2

December 22nd

  • Frontier: season 3

December 25th

  • Ready Player One
  • Resident Evil
  • Doom
  • Scott Pilgrim vs. The World

December 27th

  • Adventures in Public School

December 28th

  • Superfly
  • Swan Princess: A Royal Myztery
  • Life of the Party
  • Super Duper Sumos: season 1
  • Fingerlings Tales: season 1
  • The Fingerlings Show: season 1
  • JFL: All Access: season 6

Last Chance Programming

  • A Kind of Murder (December 1st)
  • Wheeler (December 3rd)
  • Goind Clear: Scientology and the Prison of Belief (December 5th)
  • Pharma Sutra (December 5th)
  • The Magnificent Seven (December 5th)
  • The Other Half (December 6th)
  • Juste La Fin Du Monde (December 7th)
  • Two Lovers and a Bear (December 7th)
  • Underworld: Blood Wars (December 8th)
  • Madonna: Rebel Heart Tour (December 8th)
  • Nocturnal Animals (December 10th)
  • Damages: seasons 1-5 (December 10th)
  • Weeds: seasons 1-4 (December 10th)
  • The L Word: season 1-6 (December 10th)
  • Nikita: season 1-4 (December 10th)
  • Peace Warrior (December 12th)
  • Sam Smith: Live in London (December 14th)
  • Running For His Life: The Lawrence Phillips Story (December 15th)
  • IHeartRadio Jingle Ball North (December 16th)
  • 1:54 (December 28th)
  • American Pastoral (December 30th)
  • Whitney Cummings’ Bleep Show (December 30th)
  • Resident Evil: The Final Chapter (December 3oth)
  • Operation Avalanche (December 30th)
  • Funny As Hell: season 4 (December 30th)
  • Road to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia (December 31st)
  • Into the Universe with Stephen Hawking (December 31st)
  • Licence to Drill: season 4 (December 31st)
  • Game Change (December 31st)
  • Masterchef Canada: season 3 (December 31st)
  • Mighty Ships: season 6 (December 31st)
  • Phil Collins: Going Back to Detroit (December 31st)
  • The 9th Life of Louis Drax (December 31st)
  • Deadly Sorority (December 31st)
  • Shut In (December 31st)
  • Home Alone (December 31st)
  • Home Alone 2 (December 31st)
  • Die Hard (December 31st)
  • Die Hard 2 (December 31st)
  • Love Actually (December 31st)
  • Miracle on 34th Street (December 31st)
  • Spider-Man (December 31st)
  • Spider-Man 2 (December 31st)
  • Spider-Man 3 (December 31st)
  • The Amazing Spider-Man (December 31st)
  • Arthur Christmas (December 31st)

Shows/Movies coming in January

  • Black Monday
  • SMILF: season 2
  • True Detective: season 3
  • High Maintenance: season 3
  • Crashing
  • Star Trek: Discovery

