Here’s what’s coming to Crave in December 2018

Bell Media has announced all of the new shows and moies that will start streaming on its Crave service in December 2018.
Below you can find a comprehensive list of everything set to hit the service:
December 1st
- Home Alone
- Home Alone 2
- Die Hard
- Die Hard 2
- Love Actually
- Miracle on 34th Street
- Arthur Christmas
- A Christmas Carol (1951, black and white version)
- One World Kitchen: Our Favourite Holiday Recipes
- One World Kitchen Bakes The Holiday
- Watts Up For The Holidays: Spencer’s Ultimate Christmas Recipes
- Michael Bonacini’s Christmas At The Farm
- Sonic Christmas Blast
- Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol
- Gotta Catch Santa Claus
- A Hollywood Hound’s Christmas
December 3rd
- Say Her Name: The Life and Death of Sandra Bland
- The National Tree
December 4th
- The Heart of Christmas
December 6th
- 6 Below: Miracle on the Mountain
December 7th
- Porndemic @ 10:30pm ET
- Dan Vs.,: season 1
- Icebox @ 8pm ET
- Death Wish
- Santa Jaws
- Rainbow Magic
- Gunpowder
- The Newspaperman: The Life and Times of Ben Bradlee
- Star Trek: Short Treks — The Brightest Star @ 9pm ET
December 8th
- Spider-Man
- Spider-Man 2
- Spider-Man 3
- The Amazing Spider-Man
December 9th
- Counterpart: season 2 @ 9pm ET
December 10th
- Vice Special Report: The Panic Artists @ 10pm ET
December 11th
- Momentum Generation @ 10pm ET
- Jeff Beck: Still on the Run @ 7:30pm ET
December 12th
- The Fight Game with Jim Lampley
- Wexford Plaza
- The Godfathers Of Hardcore @ 10pm ET
December 13th
- Entaglement
- GG Allin: All In The Family
December 14th
- Love, Simon
- Blockers
- Corporate: season 1
- Om Nom Stories: season 2
- Happening: A Clean Energy Revolution
- Emperor’s Newest Clothes
- Loud Krazy Love @ 10pm ET
December 15th
- Pete Holmes: Dirty Clean @ 10pm ET
December 20th
- Gemini
December 21st
- Kayak to Klemtu
- Lucky
- Moonrise Kingdom
- Isle of Dogs
- The Adventures of Paddington: season 3
- Paddington Goes to the Movies
- Agnelli
- Jersey Shore: Family Vacation: season 2
December 22nd
- Frontier: season 3
December 25th
- Ready Player One
- Resident Evil
- Doom
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World
December 27th
- Adventures in Public School
December 28th
- Superfly
- Swan Princess: A Royal Myztery
- Life of the Party
- Super Duper Sumos: season 1
- Fingerlings Tales: season 1
- The Fingerlings Show: season 1
- JFL: All Access: season 6
Last Chance Programming
- A Kind of Murder (December 1st)
- Wheeler (December 3rd)
- Goind Clear: Scientology and the Prison of Belief (December 5th)
- Pharma Sutra (December 5th)
- The Magnificent Seven (December 5th)
- The Other Half (December 6th)
- Juste La Fin Du Monde (December 7th)
- Two Lovers and a Bear (December 7th)
- Underworld: Blood Wars (December 8th)
- Madonna: Rebel Heart Tour (December 8th)
- Nocturnal Animals (December 10th)
- Damages: seasons 1-5 (December 10th)
- Weeds: seasons 1-4 (December 10th)
- The L Word: season 1-6 (December 10th)
- Nikita: season 1-4 (December 10th)
- Peace Warrior (December 12th)
- Sam Smith: Live in London (December 14th)
- Running For His Life: The Lawrence Phillips Story (December 15th)
- IHeartRadio Jingle Ball North (December 16th)
- 1:54 (December 28th)
- American Pastoral (December 30th)
- Whitney Cummings’ Bleep Show (December 30th)
- Resident Evil: The Final Chapter (December 3oth)
- Operation Avalanche (December 30th)
- Funny As Hell: season 4 (December 30th)
- Road to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia (December 31st)
- Into the Universe with Stephen Hawking (December 31st)
- Licence to Drill: season 4 (December 31st)
- Game Change (December 31st)
- Masterchef Canada: season 3 (December 31st)
- Mighty Ships: season 6 (December 31st)
- Phil Collins: Going Back to Detroit (December 31st)
- The 9th Life of Louis Drax (December 31st)
- Deadly Sorority (December 31st)
- Shut In (December 31st)
- Home Alone (December 31st)
- Home Alone 2 (December 31st)
- Die Hard (December 31st)
- Die Hard 2 (December 31st)
- Love Actually (December 31st)
- Miracle on 34th Street (December 31st)
- Spider-Man (December 31st)
- Spider-Man 2 (December 31st)
- Spider-Man 3 (December 31st)
- The Amazing Spider-Man (December 31st)
- Arthur Christmas (December 31st)
Shows/Movies coming in January
- Black Monday
- SMILF: season 2
- True Detective: season 3
- High Maintenance: season 3
- Crashing
- Star Trek: Discovery
Comments