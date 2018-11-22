News
PREVIOUS|

Wreck-It Ralph and Fortnite crossover might be on its way

Nov 22, 2018

12:04 PM EST

0 comments

Fortnite

In celebration of the latest Wreck-It Ralph movie, Ralph Breaks the Internet, it looks like Fortnite will have another Disney themed crossover — earlier this year, Marvel’s Thanos was a playable character.

The leak comes from Redditor MozzyTwitch who spotted Wreck-It Ralph on an in-game outdoor theatre screen.

Wreck It RALPH – Coming to Fortnite! from r/FortNiteBR

Neither Disney nor Fortnite developer Epic Games have confirmed the Ralph-themed event.

However, Ralph is a good fit for Fortnite.

Ralph started out as an arcade character. He’s also featured in Kingdom Hearts 3 as a summon for Sora.

Moreover, the franchise’s latest movie, Ralph Breaks the Internet, includes a mix of Fortnite characters, as well as other video game characters like Pac-Man, Sonic, Bowser and Chun-Li.

If Epic and Disney do plan a Wreck-It Ralph crossover, it’ll likely come in the very near future to sync up with the movie’s release.

Source: Reddit

Related Articles

News

Oct 11, 2018

1:41 PM EST

Fortnite now in open beta for all Android users

News

Oct 31, 2018

8:04 PM EST

Nintendo says Fortnite has been installed on nearly half of all Switch systems

News

Oct 24, 2018

8:11 AM EST

PlayStation Store sale discounts Fortnite content and horror games

News

Nov 15, 2018

9:03 PM EST

Wreck-It Ralph virtual reality experience coming to Rec Room arcades

Comments