Wreck-It Ralph and Fortnite crossover might be on its way

In celebration of the latest Wreck-It Ralph movie, Ralph Breaks the Internet, it looks like Fortnite will have another Disney themed crossover — earlier this year, Marvel’s Thanos was a playable character.
The leak comes from Redditor MozzyTwitch who spotted Wreck-It Ralph on an in-game outdoor theatre screen.
Neither Disney nor Fortnite developer Epic Games have confirmed the Ralph-themed event.
However, Ralph is a good fit for Fortnite.
Ralph started out as an arcade character. He’s also featured in Kingdom Hearts 3 as a summon for Sora.
Moreover, the franchise’s latest movie, Ralph Breaks the Internet, includes a mix of Fortnite characters, as well as other video game characters like Pac-Man, Sonic, Bowser and Chun-Li.
If Epic and Disney do plan a Wreck-It Ralph crossover, it’ll likely come in the very near future to sync up with the movie’s release.
Source: Reddit
