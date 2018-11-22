Apple could be working on a lower-cost Apple TV dongle

Apple is considering releasing a lower-cost Apple TV that’s similar to Amazon’s Fire Stick or Google’s Chromecast, according to a new report from The Information.
Given that Apple reportedly plans to launch its own streaming service at some point in the future, this would create a more affordable way to get access to this platform.
The device would be significantly cheaper than the 4th-generation Apple TV and its 4K counterpart, according to The Information’s report. Just like the Chromecast, the dongle will reportedly plug into the back of a television via HDMI.
It’s unclear how much the unannounced device will cost, but given that the 4K Apple TV is priced at $229 CAD and the standard Apple TV comes in at $199, there’s definitely room for a more affordable tvOS-powered streaming device.
Apple’s streaming video service is rumoured to launch in 2019 — possibly in March — in more than 100 countries, though the company has yet to speak officially about the platform. Rumours indicate that Apple plans to bundle the service with Apple Music, Texture and Apple News (which isn’t yet available in Canada).
Further, Apple is reportedly negotiating deals that would bring HBO and Starz content to the still-unannounced streaming service.
Regarding original content, Apple has a number of big name projects in the work, including a drama featuring Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston based on a fictional morning show, Steven Spielberg’s Amazing Stories anthology series and Swagger, a drama series based on the early life and career of NBA star Kevin Durant.
Source: The Information
