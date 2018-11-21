Apple reportedly had a rough third quarter, with new data suggesting the company’s share of the laptop market dropped by 24.3 percent year-over-year.
The data comes via TrendForce, which posted a detailed report on the Q3 2018 notebook market. Despite a small 3.9 percent quarterly increase in shipments, Apple tumbled significantly.
The Cupertino, California-based company saw its market share drop from 10.4 percent in Q3 2017 to 7.9 percent in Q3 2018. Additionally, Apple shipped 3.36 million units.
TrendForce attributes this to Apple’s new MacBook Pro and Air models. Minimal performance improvements and high prices for the Pro line, and delaying the Air to fourth quarter are the likely culprits behind the tumble.
Further, the drop in market share saw Apple drop to fifth place behind Asus, which captured 8.4 percent of the notebook market despite a 6.2 percent year-over-year decline.
Dell took the third spot, shipping 7.18 million units for an 8 percent year-over-year increase.
Lenovo held onto the third spot with 8.44 million notebooks but lost 1.6 percent of the market share compared to last year. This doesn’t include shipments from other brands acquired by Lenovo.
Finally, HP kept its lead with 10.8 million units shipped, despite a 1.8 percent decline over last year. The company still has a little over a quarter of the notebook market.
Likely Apple will look to recover from the drop in the holiday quarter. However, that’s also when the company will stop reporting unit sales for the iPhone, iPad and Mac. That means we’ll have to rely on analyst estimates and not hard numbers next quarter.
Source: TrendForce Via: 9to5 Mac
