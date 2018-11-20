News
PREVIOUS

Roku’s upcoming Black Friday deals get you a Streaming Stick + for $30 off

Nov 20, 2018

9:04 PM EST

0 comments

Roku is going to be offering a small handful of deals on Roku devices for Black Friday.

The deals are running from November 21st to 30th on Roku’s website. 

The first deal is on the 4K Roku Streaming Stick + and takes off $30 CAD, making it $59.99. It also includes a three-month free trial for CBS All Access.

Following that, Roku is offering $10 off of the Roku Express, making it $34.99. Notably, the Express only streams in 1080P.

These players pack in cool features like ‘Hotel & Dorm Connect,’ which allows them to bypass hotel wifi, as well as integration with the Roku app.

Related Articles

News

Nov 1, 2018

9:00 AM EST

TCL is finally bringing its highly-rated Roku TVs to Canada

News

Nov 20, 2018

1:11 PM EST

Newegg’s 2018 Black Friday tech deals

News

Nov 20, 2018

12:19 PM EST

Here are Telus’ 2018 Black Friday deals

News

Nov 1, 2018

11:24 AM EST

After a year-long absence, Spotify returns to Roku devices

Comments