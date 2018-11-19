News
PREVIOUS

Satechi releases wireless charger with fast charging and USB-C input

Satechi's newest wireless charger looks awesome and supports fast charging

Nov 19, 2018

8:04 PM EST

0 comments

Device accessory manufacturer Satechi has released a new premium wireless charger that uses USB-C and supports fast charging.

The Satechi Aluminum Type-C PD & QC Wireless Charger is just a regular wireless circle charging pad with a few premium additions.

The charger’s design looks great paired with the aluminum sides of Apple’s more recent iPhone models. It even has a small light that tells you when your phone is charging and how fast you’re charging, since the light changes colours. The light also flashes if your phone is getting too hot and should be taken off the charger.

The device can output 10W of power as well. It supports fast charging on some devices, but The Verge notes that the charger doesn’t fast charge Google’s new Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL.

Unfortunately, Satechi’s wireless charger doesn’t come with a wall adapter. This means that to fast charge your phone, you’ll need to purchase a wall adapter that’s capable of outputting 10W of power too.

The wall charger’s absence is especially frustrating given its $44.99 USD price tag (roughly, $59.30 CAD).

Source: Satechi Via: The Verge

Related Articles

News

Aug 2, 2018

11:40 AM EST

Amazon might have accidentally revealed Samsung’s Wireless Charger Duo

News

Nov 6, 2018

12:05 PM EST

Pixel 3, 3 XL identify if ‘Charging slowly’ after November 2018 update

News

Oct 9, 2018

12:35 PM EST

Google Pixel 3 accessories now available for pre-order in Canada

News

May 21, 2018

5:06 PM EST

Do you use wireless charging?

Comments