Satechi releases wireless charger with fast charging and USB-C input

Device accessory manufacturer Satechi has released a new premium wireless charger that uses USB-C and supports fast charging.
The Satechi Aluminum Type-C PD & QC Wireless Charger is just a regular wireless circle charging pad with a few premium additions.
The charger’s design looks great paired with the aluminum sides of Apple’s more recent iPhone models. It even has a small light that tells you when your phone is charging and how fast you’re charging, since the light changes colours. The light also flashes if your phone is getting too hot and should be taken off the charger.
The device can output 10W of power as well. It supports fast charging on some devices, but The Verge notes that the charger doesn’t fast charge Google’s new Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL.
Unfortunately, Satechi’s wireless charger doesn’t come with a wall adapter. This means that to fast charge your phone, you’ll need to purchase a wall adapter that’s capable of outputting 10W of power too.
The wall charger’s absence is especially frustrating given its $44.99 USD price tag (roughly, $59.30 CAD).
