Facebook launches non-profit fundraising feature in Canada

Facebook has announced the launch of its non-profit fundraising tools in Canada and Australia.
With this feature, users will be able to raise money for thousands of Canadian charities through Facebook posts and Live videos.
To start, Facebook users will be able to create a fundraiser and select which charity they want to support through facebook.com/fundraisers. From there, a donate button linking to the fundraiser can be added to posts or Facebook Live videos for easy promotion.
The feature is open to both regular users and verified Pages. Facebook says it doesn’t charge fees on donations made through its platform. Instead, donations are received and granted by PayPal Giving Fund.
Facebook says over $1 billion have been raised through fundraising around the world since the feature was first introduced in 2015.
