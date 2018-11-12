News
PREVIOUS

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and S8 to get One UI: report

Nov 12, 2018

10:58 PM EST

0 comments

Last week at Samsung’s Developer Conference the South Korean phone-maker revealed its new phone skin called One UI.

The new UI will first be available on Samsung’s Galaxy S9 and Note 9 models. And the rumoured S10 and Galaxy F will launch with One UI. While Samsung itself has been quiet about the UI being on any other devices, a well-known leaker has shed new light on Samsung’s One UI implementation.

According to Ice Universe, Samsung will use One UI on its Galaxy Note 8 and its S8 devices. The prolific leaker said that they received the information from a Samsung official.

Samsung’s One UI will be in beta on the Galaxy S9 and Note 9 earlier next year.

Source: Ice Universe 

Related Articles

Business

Jul 31, 2018

10:56 AM EST

Samsung reports $12.89 billion Q2 2018 profit, sold fewer Galaxy S9s than expected

News

Sep 17, 2018

1:56 PM EST

Samsung Galaxy S10 features a ‘significant change in appearance’: report

Reviews

Sep 10, 2018

7:00 AM EST

Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+, six months later

Comments