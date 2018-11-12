Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and S8 to get One UI: report

Last week at Samsung’s Developer Conference the South Korean phone-maker revealed its new phone skin called One UI.
The new UI will first be available on Samsung’s Galaxy S9 and Note 9 models. And the rumoured S10 and Galaxy F will launch with One UI. While Samsung itself has been quiet about the UI being on any other devices, a well-known leaker has shed new light on Samsung’s One UI implementation.
The message is accurate, from a senior Samsung official
— Ice universe (@UniverseIce) November 9, 2018
According to Ice Universe, Samsung will use One UI on its Galaxy Note 8 and its S8 devices. The prolific leaker said that they received the information from a Samsung official.
Samsung’s One UI will be in beta on the Galaxy S9 and Note 9 earlier next year.
Source: Ice Universe
