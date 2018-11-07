News
Facebook Messenger’s unsend feature is coming soon

The feature will allow Messenger users to delete a sent message within 10 minutes

Nov 7, 2018

10:45 AM EST

Facebook will soon allow Messenger users to delete sent messages within 10 minutes of sending them.

The company lists the feature as “coming soon” in the changelog for version 191.0 of Messenger for iOS.

“Remove a message from a chat thread after it’s been sent. If you accidentally send the wrong photo, incorrect information or message the wrong thread, you can easily correct it by removing the message within ten minutes of sending it,” writes the social media giant on the App Store.

According to The Verge, Facebook has been testing the feature since at least this past October, when it first spotted in Messenger.

Source: Facebook Via: The Verge

