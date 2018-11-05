Resources
One VPN to rule them all

Nov 5, 2018

The Internet is full of joy and wonder, but it’s also full of danger and thieves. Even if you’re not doing anything evil or nefarious, you need to protect yourself from hacking and identity theft. There are many great VPNs that can keep you safe, but Windscribe VPN is one of the best.

This easy-to-use, critically-acclaimed VPN (4/5 stars, PCWorld) works on all of your devices simultaneously to mask your physical location, protect your privacy, and remove ads and trackers from your everyday browsing. It also enables you to override geo-locked restrictions and watch content like Netflix from anywhere around the world.

Windscribe also lets you securely torrent and share files. And thanks to its top-notch firewall and no-logging policy, no one can ever access your browsing activity if your connection drops – not even your ISP.

A lifetime Pro subscription to Windscribe VPN normally costs $1,177.86 CAD, but you can get it for just $77.22 CAD.

 

