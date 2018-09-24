Some iPhone XS and XS Max users are reporting LTE and Wi-Fi reception issues

Some iPhone XS and XS Max users are reporting reception and Wi-Fi issues with Apple’s new flagship smartphone.
It’s unclear how widespread these issues are, but reports related to LTE and Wi-Fi signal problems have appeared on Apple’s Support Forum, MacRumors and Reddit.
Given that the iPhone XS and XS Max are designed to feature faster LTE and Wi-Fi data transfer speeds even when compared to the iPhone X, these reports are a little concerning.
According to iFixit’s recent teardown of the iPhone XS, Apple’s new smartphone features an additional antenna running along its base. This, at least in theory, should mitigate any signal issues, though that doesn’t seem to be the case.
It’s unclear what’s causing the problem, with some users citing network overloads being the culprit, while others speculate that the problem could be yet another ‘Antenna-gate‘ issue, similar to what the iPhone 4 suffered from. It’s important to note that the vast majority of reported issues seem to be from the U.S. It’s likely that if there is a problem of some sort, Apple will release a software update at some point in the near future that fixes it.
For what it’s worth, the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max we have at the MobileSyrup office have been running smoothly.
In fact, the speed tests I ran with a Telus SIM while working on my review of the pair of smartphones indicated that Apple’s new devices are indeed faster than last year’s iPhone X when it comes to LTE.
Using Ookla’s speed test iOS app with the iPhone X and Telus as my carrier, I ended up with 131Mbps download and 27.3Mbps upload. When running the same Telus speed test with the iPhone XS, the results indicated 167Mbps download and 41Mbps upload, a surprisingly substantial jump in speed.
We’ve reached out to Apple for comment regarding the above reception problems and will update this story when we hear back.
Are you experiencing connection issues with your iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max? Let us know in the comment section.
Source: Apple Support Form, MacRumors Reddit Via: The Verge
