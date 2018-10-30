Apple’s online store goes down ahead of today’s event

In typical Apple fashion, the Cupertino-based company’s web store is down ahead of its Brooklyn, New York event today.
Currently, when you try to access the online storefront, you’re greeted with a black screen and a colourful, animated Apple logo. Below the cycling colours, there’s a message that says updates are coming to the store, and it’ll be back soon.
Considering Apple usually does this before launching new products, we can expect the store will come back up after the event. Additionally, the updates likely refer to new products.
Rumour has it that Apple has a new iPad, MacBook Air and maybe even the AirPower charging mat coming today, among other things. For a full breakdown of what to expect today, check here.
The Apple event kicks off at 10 AM ET/7 AM PT, and you can watch it here.
Source: Apple Via: Trusted Reviews
