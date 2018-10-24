Firefox 63 allows users to shut down tracker access to cookies and storage

Firefox 63 is rolling out to users now, and the update brings ‘Enhanced Tracking Protection,’ along with other new features.
Enhanced Tracking Protection is the browser’s next step in improving ‘Do Not Track.’ An earlier blog post from Mozilla VP of product strategy Nick Nguyen outlined the company’s plans for strengthening Do Not Track, and this is the first fruits of that effort.
Primarily, Enhanced Tracking Protection gives users the ability to block trackers’ access to cookies and storage. Firefox says this should effectively prevent the most common form of cross-site tracking.
However, you should note that the feature is still in a testing phase. You may notice that some sites act or look odd, or are missing features.
As such, Firefox doesn’t enable the feature by default. You’ll have to turn it on yourself.
To do so, click the menu button (the three lines in the top-right corner of the browser). Then select ‘Options’ and click ‘Privacy & Security’ in the tab that opens.
You can then enable third-party cookie blocking. Additionally, you can choose whether to block tracker-specific cookies or all third-party cookies. However, Firefox notes this may cause websites to break.
Further, if you notice a website behaving oddly, you can always turn off blocking for that specific site. You can do so by clicking the shield icon in the address bar.
Firefox hopes to start enabling the feature by default in 2019.
Along with the Enhanced Tracking Protection, Firefox has added several new features. Firefox will now automatically adapt to your Windows Light or Dark colour setting.
Additionally, Firefox has added its first Siri Shortcut allowing users to open a new tab in Firefox with a voice command. Mozilla plans to add more shortcuts in the coming months.
Source: Firefox
