Fido offering Xtra members $10/3GB add-on data in ‘Data Flash Sale’

The deal is only available "while quantities last"

Oct 11, 2018

1:43 PM EDT

Rogers mid-tier flanker brand Fido is offering Xtra subscribers an additional 3GB of data for $10 as part of the carrier’s ‘Data Flash Sale.’

Existing Fido Xtra subscribers can sign up for the additional data by navigating to the ‘More’ tab and then the ‘XTRAS’ tab in the Fido My Account app on Android or iOS.

According to Fido, the data add-on is available to subscribers regardless of whether they’re on a term contract or not.

Additionally, subscribers can cancel the 3GB add-on at anytime.

The data add-on will be automatically added to mobile plans during the billing cycle following October 18th, 2018.

The additional data is only available “while supplies last and [is] subject to change without notice.”

Fido Xtra is available to any Fido mobile and internet subscribers with accounts in good standing.

It’s worth noting that prepaid and corporate customers are not eligible for Fido Xtra.

