Here’s how to get rid of the notch on the Pixel 3 XL

For all the those who aren’t fans of the Google Pixel 3 XL’s notch, similar to other notched Android devices out there, it is possible to hide it.
However, unlike the Huawei P20 Pro, OnePlus 6, LG G7 ThinQ or the Asus ZenFone 5Z, the handset’s cutout isn’t as easy to get rid of.
Similar to the Google Pixel 2 XL, in order to add a fake notch, users will have to dive deep into the phone’s Developer Options.
Below is a quick guide that explains how to get rid of the notch:
- Head to the ‘Settings’ on the Pixel 3 XL.
- Navigate to the ‘Systems’ tab
- Tap on ‘About Phone’
- Go down until you reach ‘Build Number’
- Tap on ‘Build Number’ until it asks to enter your password then proceed to enter your password
- Developers Options should now be activated.
- Then navigate back into the ‘Settings’ menu
- Tap on ‘System’
- Navigate down towards and tap on ‘Developer options’
- Go down until you see ‘Device Cutou’=t’ and tap it
- From there tap on the ‘hide’ option, and your notch should disappear.
Now it looks like you have a Pixel 2 XL as far as the display is concerned, though the smartphone is obviously still the Pixel 3 XL
It’s clear that Google wants users to keep the cutout with how deep the company buried the setting to turn it off. That said, if the Pixel 3 XL’s notch is what is keeping you from being interested in the device, you may now want to reconsider.
Source: Android Authority
