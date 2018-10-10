Google shutters Reply app, features will be included in future products

Mountain View search giant Google has officially ended work on its experimental Reply app.
Originally announced in February 2018, the app was designed to use artificial intelligence to generate smart replies in a variety of Google apps, including Android Messages and Google Hangouts.
Reply remained in beta for the duration of its lifetime, and was only available for download as an Android Package file (APK).
According to a Reply user who contacted MobileSyrup, Google’s Area 120 experimental unit is currently in the process of informing users that the app will no longer be updated.
“While it might still work for the next few months, you may encounter bugs, or see that the suggestions aren’t as good,” reads an excerpt from the email sent to Reply users.
The Reply team at Area 120 added that “the ideas and learnings from Reply will live on in other Google products.”
MobileSyrup has reached out to Google for comment. This story will be updated with a response.
