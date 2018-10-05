Easily Back Up and Transfer Files to your New iPhone with a $26 iMaxing 2 License

Imagine this. You just got your hands on the new iPhone XS and you’re dying to use it. However, your enthusiasm may fade when you realize that you have to migrate your old files to your phone. You can back up your old iPhone with iCloud, but you’re capped to 5GB of free storage unless you shell out a monthly fee. Alternatively, you can easily transfer all of your files with iMazing 2, which is currently 75% off.
iMazing 2 is a file management app for Mac and PC that lets you transfer files from any iOS device wirelessly or through USB. This lets you copy all of your files, such as music and eBooks, to your computer, which you can then transfer to your new iPhone. You can even migrate contacts, voicemail, call history, and more. Should you experience an issue with your iPhone, you can always restore it using the backups you created with iMazing.
You can buy iMazing 2 for Mac or Windows from MobileSyrup Deals for $25.87 [CAD], down from $79.98.
Comments