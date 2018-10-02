News
PlayStation Store sale discounts EA games by up to 70 percent

Oct 2, 2018

8:08 PM EDT

Star Wars Battlefront 2

This week’s PlayStation Store sale focuses on Electronic Arts, offering discounts of up to 70 percent on some of the publishing giant’s most popular PlayStation 4 games.

Below is a highlight of some of the deals:

It’s worth noting that a few of these games are Canadian-made. Dragon Age: Inquisition was developed by Bioware Edmonton, while Mass Effect: Andromeda came out of the now-defunct Bioware Montreal.

Meanwhile, Montreal-based EA Motive developed the single-player campaign for Star Wars Battlefront II as Battlefield developer DICE handled multiplayer content.

The EA Publisher Sale runs until October 16th. The full list of deals can be found here.

