Apple Business Chat iMessage feature begins rolling out to Canada

Apple’s iMessage-based Business Chat platform has started rolling out to Canada and several other countries.
Originally launched in the U.S. earlier this year, Business Chat lets iPhone and iPad owners shop, book appointments and request other help through the Messages app, similar to Facebook Messenger’s business tools.
The Business Chat option appears as a ‘Messages’ icon when searching for companies through Safari, Spotlight, Apple Maps or Siri.
The feature is available to Apple devices running iOS 11.3 or later.
Currently, the only business listed to support Business Chat in Canada is SnapTravel, a site that gives consumers hotel deals through mobile platforms. However, it’s worth noting that when I brought up SnapTravel in Safari on my iPhone, I wasn’t able to the Messages option.
Similarly, when trying Business Chat in Canada with Apple directly, you’ll get a message saying the feature isn’t yet available in Canada, as first reported by MacRumors.
Therefore, it seems that while the feature now supports Canadian businesses, it is up to companies to enable it on their end.
Via: Apple Insider
