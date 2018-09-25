Virtual Console data uncovered in Nintendo Switch eShop code

Nintendo’s online Switch services officially launched a few days ago, giving subscribers the ability to play 20 Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) titles and online multiplayer access to specific games — including Splatoon 2 and arguably the console’s most anticipated upcoming game, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.
While initial Switch Online impressions have been somewhat positive given the service’s relatively inexpensive price tag, the fact that only 20 NES games are included in the service is a confusing decision on Nintendo’s part given how great the Wii U’s virtual console was.
Nintendo just added a virtual console section to the Nintendo Switch eShop JSON that includes n64 and DS categories. @Nintendrew_ pic.twitter.com/pChIEmt0BK
— KevDoy (@KevDoy) September 25, 2018
This could change soon though if there’s any truth to Switch eShop JSON (JavaScript Object Notation) code uncovered by Twitter user ‘@KevDoy.’
The code includes references to ‘Virtual Console,’ “SNES,’ ‘Game Boy,’ ‘Game Boy Color, ‘ Nintendo 64, ‘Game Boy Advance’ and ‘Nintendo DS.’ These specific console categories don’t yet have games attached to them, according to @KevDoy.
It’s possible the code is just carried over from the Wii U or 3DS eShop and not a hint Nintendo that has plans to bring more retro titles to its home console-portable hybrid console.
Still, now that the Switch’s online services are out in the wild, the demand for more retro titles on the Switch is quickly growing. That said, when asked about the Virtual Console making its way to the switch, a Nintendo spokesperson told Kotaku that “There are currently no plans to bring classic games together under the Virtual Console banner as has been done on other Nintendo systems.”
This doesn’t likely mean Nintendo plans to not bring more classic titles to the Switch, but instead, indicates the Japanese gaming giant has plans to launch a new branding banner for old school games.
Here’s hoping Nintendo reveals more soon regarding its plans for retro titles on the Switch.
Source: Twitter (@KevDoy) Via: Nintendo Life
Comments