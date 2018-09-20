News
Images of Google’s 2-in-1 Pixelbook reportedly surface online

Yet another product leak ahead of Google's October 9th, 2018 event

Sep 20, 2018

11:16 AM EDT

0 comments

It seems that Google can’t keep anything secret for too long.

AboutChromebooks published an article revealing a Chromebook that might be the company’s upcoming 2-in-1 tablet/laptop hybrid.

The 2-in-1, reportedly codenamed Nocturne, allegedly features two USB Type-C ports — ‘allegedly’ because the image only shows one port, but AboutChromebooks says that the other side has one as well.

The top of the 2-in-1 features a power button that doubles as the device’s fingerprint scanner.

Other rumours point to the Nocturne featuring an eighth-gen Intel processor, SD card slot and acoustic echo cancellation that’ll reduce background noise when in a video call, according to Android Authority. 

Google will officially reveal the 2-in-1, another Pixelbook codenamed Atlas, and two smartphones on October 9th, 2018.

Source: AboutChromebooks, Android Authority

Image Credit: AboutChromebooks

