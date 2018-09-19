News
PlayStation’s Pub Party and Warner Bros. sales feature games up to 70 percent off

Sep 19, 2018

7:15 PM EDT

PS4 Pro

This week, Sony’s PlayStation Store is featuring two games sales — one called ‘Pub Party Sale,’ and the other titled the ‘Warner Bros. Publisher Sale.’ Both deals end on September 25th.

The Warner Bros. Publisher Sale features games like Middle-earth: Shadow of War, Injustice 2 and Mad Max. Meanwhile, the Pub Party Sale has titles like ABZU,  ADR1Ft and Payday 2: Crimewave Edition.

All prices are listed in Canadian dollars.

Pub Party Sale

  • Payday 2: Crimewave Edition — $16.19 was $26.99
  • ABZU — $13.99 was $19.99
  • ADR1FT — $5.99 was $19.99
  • 2 Dark — $15.99 was $39.99
  • Hunting Simulator — $16.04 was $53.49
  • How to Survive 2 — $5.99 was $19.99
  • Sniper Elite 3 — $8.99 was $29.99
  • Last Day of June — $13.49 was $26.99
  • Tropico 5 — $11.99 was $39.99
  • Brick Breaker — $3.99 was $9.99

Note anyone with a PlayStation Plus membership can get another 10 percent off the above games.

Warner Bros. Sale

  • Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition — $39.99 was $79.99
  • Injustice 2 – Legendary Edition — $47.99 was $79,99
  • Dying Light — $20.99 was $29.99
  • Gauntlet: Slayer Edition — $4.99 was $19.99
  • Mortal Kombat XL — $14.99 was $39.99
  • Mad Max — $14.99 was $29.99
  • LEGO Marvel’s Avengers — $10.79 was $26.99
  • LEGO Marvel Super Heroes — $7.99 was $19.99

The full list of weekly deals can be found here.

