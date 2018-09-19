PlayStation’s Pub Party and Warner Bros. sales feature games up to 70 percent off

This week, Sony’s PlayStation Store is featuring two games sales — one called ‘Pub Party Sale,’ and the other titled the ‘Warner Bros. Publisher Sale.’ Both deals end on September 25th.
The Warner Bros. Publisher Sale features games like Middle-earth: Shadow of War, Injustice 2 and Mad Max. Meanwhile, the Pub Party Sale has titles like ABZU, ADR1Ft and Payday 2: Crimewave Edition.
All prices are listed in Canadian dollars.
Pub Party Sale
- Payday 2: Crimewave Edition — $16.19 was $26.99
- ABZU — $13.99 was $19.99
- ADR1FT — $5.99 was $19.99
- 2 Dark — $15.99 was $39.99
- Hunting Simulator — $16.04 was $53.49
- How to Survive 2 — $5.99 was $19.99
- Sniper Elite 3 — $8.99 was $29.99
- Last Day of June — $13.49 was $26.99
- Tropico 5 — $11.99 was $39.99
- Brick Breaker — $3.99 was $9.99
Note anyone with a PlayStation Plus membership can get another 10 percent off the above games.
Warner Bros. Sale
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition — $39.99 was $79.99
- Injustice 2 – Legendary Edition — $47.99 was $79,99
- Dying Light — $20.99 was $29.99
- Gauntlet: Slayer Edition — $4.99 was $19.99
- Mortal Kombat XL — $14.99 was $39.99
- Mad Max — $14.99 was $29.99
- LEGO Marvel’s Avengers — $10.79 was $26.99
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes — $7.99 was $19.99
The full list of weekly deals can be found here.
