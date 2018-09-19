Develop Mindful Meditative Habits with a $100 Breethe Subscription

When people think of meditation, their minds may conjure images of hermits and ascetic monks. However, meditation isn’t limited to cloistered individuals. It can offer anyone a wide range of physical and mental benefits, and if you’re new to meditation, a Breethe subscription can help you introduce mindful meditation into your schedule for $99.99.
Meditation is scientifically proven to help with stress, insomnia, weight loss, and relationship struggles. Each of these situations requires a different meditative approach; Breethe features hundreds of guided meditation sessions and talks that users can choose from. Breethe can be downloaded onto your computer or mobile device, so you can develop strong meditative habits wherever you go.
Let’s say you’re about to have the job interview you’ve been waiting weeks for, and you can’t calm your nerves. You can choose one of Breethe’s calm-themed sessions. Alternatively, users who deal with insomnia can choose bedtime meditations, while those who struggle getting out of bed can set a gentle wake-up track.
Lifetime subscriptions to Breethe can be found here for $99.99, or 75% off.
Comments