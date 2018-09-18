Uber planning to launch bike-sharing service in Vancouver

Uber is planning to launch a bike-sharing service in Vancouver, according to a report from Global News,
As Uber’s traditional ride-hailing services will likely not launch in Vancouver until late 2019, the company is looking to bring its new ‘Jump’ electric bike-sharing program to the city instead.
Jump recently launched in nine American cities, including New York and San Francisco, with a Vancouver rollout eyed as part of a larger global expansion.
The Jump bikes sport a battery-powered 500-watt motor and can travel at speeds of up to 32 kilometres-per-hour.
They also don’t use docking stations, unlike Vancouver’s existing bike-share program. Instead, users are able to drop off a bike anywhere it can be legally locked up within the service zone.
Riders would be able to use and pay for the bikes with the Uber app, while the company would handle bike charging and distribution around the city.
“We hope to be here as soon as we can,” Uber’s public policy manager Michael van Hemmen told Global News.
However, Uber did not reveal specific Vancouver launch window or pricing.
Source: Global News
Comments