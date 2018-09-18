News
Netflix Canada has 41 of IMDb’s Top 250 films

Sep 18, 2018

8:13 PM EDT

Publication Streaming Observer has scoured through Netflix U.S. and compared it to IMDb’s top 250 films. These movies range from different genres and cultures — though they lack any LGBT representation — they have many cult favourites, such as Shawshank Redemption, Pulp Fiction, Fight Club and The Matrix. 

Streaming Observer discovered that Netflix U.S., currently, only has 35 movies in the top 250 list. So we decided to take it upon ourselves to see if Netflix Canada is better or worse than its U.S. counterpart. We at MobileSyrup discovered that there are 41 films available on the Canadian Netflix that are apart of IMDB’s Top 250 list.

Does this make Canadian Netflix better than the U.S.’s version? Technically, yes. However, one has to remember that Netflix is constantly changing its content, getting rid of and adding new films each month.

While Netflix Canada has The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King this month, in previous months it only had The Lord of the Rings: Fellowship of the Ring, a film it’s now lacking.

Also, IMDb’s top 250 list is a list only generated by IMDb’s users.

Check out the list of movies available on Netflix that are a part of IMDb’s top 250 list.

  1. Shawshank Redemption
  2. The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
  3. Pulp Fiction
  4. The Matrix
  5. Leon: The Professional
  6. The Intouchables
  7. Terminator 2: Judgement Day
  8. Raiders of the Lost Ark
  9. The Prestige
  10. Memento
  11. Django Unchained
  12. Das Boot
  13. Dangal
  14. Lawrence of Arabia
  15. Inglorious Basterds
  16. To a Kill a Mockingbird
  17. Good Will Hunting
  18. Snatch
  19. Monty Python and the Holy Grail
  20. Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
  21. Incendies
  22. The Secret in Their Eyes
  23. A Beautiful Mind
  24. Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels
  25. There Will Be Blood
  26. Fargo
  27. The Deer Hunter
  28. Kill Bill: Vol 1
  29. Hacksaw Ridge
  30. How to Train Your Dragon
  31. Gone Girl
  32. Wild Tales
  33. Life of Brian
  34. Rang De Basanti
  35. Rush
  36. Spotlight
  37. Logan
  38. Touch of Evil
  39. Guardians of the Galaxy
  40. PK
  41. Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India

Source: Streaming Observer

