Publication Streaming Observer has scoured through Netflix U.S. and compared it to IMDb’s top 250 films. These movies range from different genres and cultures — though they lack any LGBT representation — they have many cult favourites, such as Shawshank Redemption, Pulp Fiction, Fight Club and The Matrix.
Streaming Observer discovered that Netflix U.S., currently, only has 35 movies in the top 250 list. So we decided to take it upon ourselves to see if Netflix Canada is better or worse than its U.S. counterpart. We at MobileSyrup discovered that there are 41 films available on the Canadian Netflix that are apart of IMDB’s Top 250 list.
Does this make Canadian Netflix better than the U.S.’s version? Technically, yes. However, one has to remember that Netflix is constantly changing its content, getting rid of and adding new films each month.
While Netflix Canada has The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King this month, in previous months it only had The Lord of the Rings: Fellowship of the Ring, a film it’s now lacking.
Also, IMDb’s top 250 list is a list only generated by IMDb’s users.
Check out the list of movies available on Netflix that are a part of IMDb’s top 250 list.
- Shawshank Redemption
- The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
- Pulp Fiction
- The Matrix
- Leon: The Professional
- The Intouchables
- Terminator 2: Judgement Day
- Raiders of the Lost Ark
- The Prestige
- Memento
- Django Unchained
- Das Boot
- Dangal
- Lawrence of Arabia
- Inglorious Basterds
- To a Kill a Mockingbird
- Good Will Hunting
- Snatch
- Monty Python and the Holy Grail
- Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
- Incendies
- The Secret in Their Eyes
- A Beautiful Mind
- Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels
- There Will Be Blood
- Fargo
- The Deer Hunter
- Kill Bill: Vol 1
- Hacksaw Ridge
- How to Train Your Dragon
- Gone Girl
- Wild Tales
- Life of Brian
- Rang De Basanti
- Rush
- Spotlight
- Logan
- Touch of Evil
- Guardians of the Galaxy
- PK
- Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India
Source: Streaming Observer
