Path will shut down on October 18

Rest in Peace to the social networking site Path

Sep 17, 2018

12:39 PM EDT

0 comments

Private social networking platform Path is officially dead.

“It is with deep regret that we announce that we will stop providing our beloved service,” the company announced on Monday, September 17th.

Users will no longer be able to access Path starting on October 18th. Additionally, starting October 1st the app will no longer be available to download via either the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

Path has outlined steps on how to retrieve a copy of your data, such as images, here.

The private social network originally started out in 2010 when it was founded by Dave Morin, a former Facebook employee, alongside Dustin Mierau and Shawn Fanning from Napster.

Users knew Path best for its “stickers” emojis and reactions, both of which were copied and adapted by Facebook.

Source: Path, Via: Engadget

