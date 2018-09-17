Canadian parking app HonkMobile has a new digital payment kiosk

Canadian parking app HonkMobile is coming to a meter near you.
The company has announced its new Honk KIO payment kiosk. Honk KIO combines the popular app interface with a traditional payment kiosk system.
Now, non-app users can utilize Honk’s digital platform. KIO doesn’t require users to register or download an app. It’s also easy for drivers to use. It can email or text you the receipt from the payment as well. Additionally, you no longer need to return to your car with a parking slip. Instead, Honk KIO lets drivers park, pay and walk away.
Furthermore, KIO is already available at select locations. Honk has installed KIO at Algonquin College Conestoga College, Georgian College, MacEwan University, Sheridan College, University of Alberta and the University of Windsor.
Additionally, users can install the free HonkMobile app on their phones. Honk boasts over 2,000 locations with 190,000 parking spaces across Canada and the U.S.
Most recently, the company expanded to airports. Users can book spots up to 60 days ahead of their trip through HonkMobile.
If you’re looking for a convenient digital parking experience, it seems like HonkMobile is the way to go.
