Amazon Canada’s Innovation Day brings discounts on unique tech

Sep 17, 2018

9:39 AM EDT

0 comments

amazon

While not as big as the 2018 Prime Day, Amazon Canada has unveiled a number of tech deals for its ‘Innovation Day.’ Amazon notes that this day highlights Amazon Launchpad, which is its online place “to discover fresh, unique and unexpected products, at irresistible discounts, created by startups and industry veterans.”

Below is a list of some of the most popular offers, with most available until 11:59pm EST today.

Source: Amazon Canada

