Amazon Canada’s Innovation Day brings discounts on unique tech

While not as big as the 2018 Prime Day, Amazon Canada has unveiled a number of tech deals for its ‘Innovation Day.’ Amazon notes that this day highlights Amazon Launchpad, which is its online place “to discover fresh, unique and unexpected products, at irresistible discounts, created by startups and industry veterans.”
Below is a list of some of the most popular offers, with most available until 11:59pm EST today.
- August Smart Lock Pro + Connect for $349 [More here]
- Rocketbook Everlast Smart Reusable Notebook for $34.80 [Save 20%]
- Rachio 16ZULW-B-CAN Smart Sprinkler Controller for $258.62 [Save 8%]
- Anova Culinary A2.2-120V-US Sous Vide Precision Cooker for $137.43 [Save 31%]
- AYO for $299 [Save 23%]
- August Smart Keypad for $69.99 [Save 33%]
- Pono Music Portable Music Player, Yellow for $400
- Libratone TOO Splash Proof Bluetooth Speaker for $161.93 [Save 19%]
- Libratone Q ADAPT On-Ear Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones for $297.73 [Save 10%]
- Rylo 360 Video Camera for $889
Source: Amazon Canada
Comments