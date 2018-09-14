Give the new iPhone XS and XS Max a virtual whirl in this 3D visualizer

If you’re torn between which new iPhone to get, this 3D visualizer from Hotspot 3D is designed to help you decide.
The visualizer lets you compare 3D models of two phones side by side. Hotspot 3D just added the iPhone XS, XS Max and the XR along with all the colour options.
It’s a fairly high-tech website as well. You can manipulate the 3D renders with your mouse, spinning and flipping them around. Light gloriously reflects off the glass backs of the phones too.
Along with the new iPhones, Hotspot 3D lets you play with some other big releases. Phones like the Galaxy Note 9, S9 and S9 Plus, Huawei P20 Pro and the iPhone 8 are all included.
It’ll also help you get an idea of size differences. You can compare an iPhone 7 to an iPhone XS or XS Max to see just how large your new phone will be.
The visualizer has a credit card option to help get a feel for a phone’s size as well.
However, the visualizer only really helps with picking the size and colour. If you want to compare finer details, like the screen of the XR and XS, you’ll need to look elsewhere.
Click here to play with the virtual iPhones.
Source: 9to5 Mac
