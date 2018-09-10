‘Professor Layton and the Curious Village’ is coming to the iPhone

Popular Nintendo DS adventure puzzle game Professor Layton and the Curious Village is coming to iOS soon.
Apple made the announcement via its App Store Twitter account. This follows an HD Japanese port of the game for Android and iOS.
However, there is no word on a release date yet.
Developer Level-5 made the game, which first debuted in Japan for the DS in 2007.
The formula proved quite popular, as the game spawned six sequels. Additionally, the title has an anime adaptation and a crossover with another popular DS title, Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney.
Of those six sequels, the most recent — Layton’s Mystery Journey: Katrielle and the Millionaires’ Conspiracy — is already available on iOS and Android — it has also been confirmed to be coming to the Nintendo Switch.
If you’re a fan of the Professor Layton series and want to revisit the game that started it all, it looks like you’ll have your chance soon.
