CraveTV adds two new collections filled with content for kids

Through a new partnership, Bell Media and WOW! Unlimited Media have added more than 200 hours of children’s programming featured in two new collections on CraveTV.
CraveTV subscribers now have access to WOW! Preschool Playdate, a collection that’s targeted at kids age five and younger, and WOW! World Kids, targeted at kids six and up.
The streaming subscription service includes a popular YouTube series called The Pals that features a group of friends who play games like Minecraft, Roblox and Fortnite.
The collection also includes all four seasons of the Canadian series Reboot, as well as popular cartoons like Spider Riders, Sonic Underground and Class of the Titans.
The lineup includes:
- The Adventures of Paddington Bear
- Animal Mechanicals
- Chop Socky Chooks
- Class of the Titans
- Ella The Elephant
- Fireman Sam
- The Gigglebellies Musical Adventures
- Hurray For Huckle: Busytown Mysteries
- In the Night Garden
- Kid vs Kat
- The Mighty Jungle
- Otto’s Walk
- Paddington Goes To School
- The Pals Play Fortnite
- The Pals in Minecraft Hotel
- The Pals Play Minecraft
- The Pals Play Roblox
- Reboot
- Sabrina’s Secret Life
- Spider Riders
- Sonic Underground
