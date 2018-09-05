News
Facebook partners with RentSeeker and Zumper for expanded Marketplace home rental searches

Sep 5, 2018

9:00 AM EDT

Facebook Marketplace

Facebook has announced that it has partnered with RentSeeker and Zumper to expand the home retal experience in its Marketplace platform.

Powered by RentSeeker and Zumber, Marketplace users will now be able to search for custom filters like location, price, number of bedrooms, square footage, pet-friendly and more.

Facebook Marketplace on phone

Further, the housing rental experience now includes listings from professional agents, landlords and property managers, as a well as a map view to browse listings by neighbourhood.

The new housing rental experience is beginning to roll out in Canad today. Facebook says it will be available Canada-wide “over the coming weeks.”

