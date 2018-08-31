Here are the shows and movies leaving Netflix Canada in September

As is the case every month, a number of shows and movies are leaving Netflix this September.
It’s worth noting that Netflix may only be removing certain shows and movies for a specific amount of time. Series like Avatar: The Last Airbender and Gossip Girl have left the subscription-based service and then returned to Netflix months or years later.
This September, Netflix is very much giving a lot more than it’s taking as there are not many shows leaving the service.
Below, find the shows and movies leaving the platform:
- 13 Going on 30 (09/01/18)
- How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (09/01/18)
- Pitch Perfect 2 (09/01/18)
- Disney’s Pete’s Dragon (09/17/18)
- Star Trek Beyond (09/17/18)
- Jurassic World (09/30/18)
If a specific season of a show is leaving Netflix, it will not be on this list.
While all of these shows are leaving the subscription service, there are a number of television shows and movies joining Netflix in September.
