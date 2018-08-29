Skagen debuts its minimalistic Falster 2 smartwatch

Danish watch company Skagen has shown off its new WearOS smartwatch and it looks stunning.
The new watch is the sequel to the watchmaker’s first Falster. The original Falster came out at the beginning of the year and was likewise incredibly eye-catching. The stark minimal design was a nice contrast to a lot of other smartwatches on the market.
The Falster 2 looks to improve on the original. Not only in design, but also in the feature set it offers. The latest version includes a heart-rate sensor, GPS, NFC and some basic fitness tracking.
It also has a much smaller bezel this time around, making the 1.19-inch screen pop more than it did before. The Fossil-owned company is also claiming that the watch is “swim proof” in its press release.
The watches also have the option that includes a chain mesh watch band that’s similar to the Apple Watch’s Milanese Loop.
Packed inside is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Wear 2100 system-on-a-chip. This isn’t the top of the line Snapdragon wear platform, but it has the same Arm Cortex A7 CPU and Adreno 304 GPU as the 2500 platform. It’s worth noting that the 2100 is about two years old and Qualcomm is set to release the next version of it a day after the watch comes out.
Falster 2 is set to launch on September 12th. It starts at $275 USD (roughly $356 CAD). MobileSyrup has reached out to Skagen to confirm Canadian availability and pricing.
