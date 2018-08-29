Sponsored
PREVIOUS|

Build a Competitive Website With SERPstash Premium’s SEO Tools for $26

Aug 29, 2018

12:00 PM EDT

0 comments

To successfully run a website or online business, it needs to be search engine optimized to attract and retain visitors. One way to optimize your website is by hiring an SEO professional, but hiring another warm body can be costly. Instead, you may want to invest in an SEO service to monitor your rankings. A subscription to SERPstash Premium will allow you to track your performance for as low as $26.08 CAD [$19.99 USD].

SERPstash features 21 tools to audit your website for areas of improvement. This includes an analysis of your website’s crawlability, mobile friendliness, headers, indexed pages, and more. SERPstash will also analyze backlinks and top referrers to your website.

To outperform your competitors, SERPstash will determine your Alexa rank, research your competitors and analyze their keywords. This will illustrate your competitors’ SEO strategies and the websites that are backlinking to them.

SERPstash Premium offers 1-year and lifetime subscriptions for $130.45 CAD [$100 USD] and $652.23 CAD [$500 USD], but this deal drops the lifetime subscription price down to $37.83 CAD [$29 USD], or less than the price of 1 year at MSRP.

Related Articles

Sponsored

Aug 27, 2018

12:00 PM EDT

Deep Scan Your Mac with this $26 Subscription to Systweak

News

Aug 29, 2018

8:15 AM EDT

EB Games selling SNES and NES Classic, discounted PS4 at Fan Expo Canada

News

Aug 28, 2018

12:45 PM EDT

eBay Canada flash sale offering 15 percent off almost everything

Comments