Japanese consumer electronics giant Casio used the IFA 2018 conference in Berlin, Germany to debut a brand new smartwatch.
Dubbed the ‘Pro Trek WSD-F30,’ Casio’s latest smartwatch — and the successor to the WSD-F20 — will be among the first devices to feature the newest version of Google’s Wear OS platform.
The new watch comes in three colours — blue, orange and black — and continues the Pro Trek smartwatch brand’s emphasis on durability.
The WSD-F30 is MIL-STD-810G compliant, and is even water-resistant up to 5-bar of pressure (roughly 50 metres).
The watch feature an impressive suite of onboard sensors, including air pressure and altitude sensors, a gyrometer and a compass.
While the device’s hardware specifications are noteworthy, Casio touted the device’s modern design, offline map capability and suite of apps as the watch’s three most important features.
Casio used its IFA media conference to show off nine app developers whose apps are compatible with the Pro Trek WSD-F30.
Among those developers are View Ranger — who create hiking maps for iOS and Android devices — and Hole19 — who create golfing apps for iOS, Android and Apple Watch.
According to Casio, the WSD-F30 can last roughly 1.5 days during normal use — which includes all of the device’s connected features — and up to 30 days if only used as a watch and environmental sensor.
The watch can also be used in ‘Extend mode,’ which provides roughly three days of use. In Extend mode, the watch conserves battery by showing a monochromatic display that can be switched to colour when viewing maps.
Extend mode also disables the watch’s Bluetooth and Wi-Fi functions.
Comments