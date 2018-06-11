Ubisoft Quebec officially unveils Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, releases in October

Ubisoft Quebec has officially unveiled Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, the next game in the acclaimed open-world action-adventure franchise.
The game was leaked by a keychain in late May and subsequently confirmed by Ubisoft later that night.
In Odyssey, players will be able to choose between a male or female protagonist, Alexios or Kassandra, respectively, confirming earlier reports from Kotaku. Ubisoft says that players will experience the same story, regardless of who they choose to play as.
The game is set in 431 BC during the Peloponnesian War between the Delian League (led by Athens) and the Peloponnesian League (led by Sparta). The series’ present-day storyline continues with returning Abstergo Industries employee Layla Hassan, who is digging into the First Civilization.
Returning from last year’s Assassin’s Creed Origins is a deep gear system that lets players equip Alexios or Kassandra with new customizable and upgradable weapons, armour and more. The game will also encourage different stealth, ranged and melee combat playstyles.
Odyssey will also feature the series’ first-ever dialogue choice system, which Kotaku also reported on last month. However, Ubisoft said these choices will not conflict with how real-life historical events played out.
The game will also sport a robust naval system, harkening back to the boat mechanics found in 2013’s Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag, one of the most popular entries in the franchise.
In Odyssey, players can upgrade their ships and recruit sailors from all around the game’s open-world, which will provide the ship with improvements like increased damage. More powerful ships will even be able to ram other ships and cleave them in two.
Ubisoft also confirmed that Assassin’s Creed Odyssey will launch on October 5th on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. This marks the series’ return to an annualized format, following a one-year gap between 2015’s Victorian London-set Assassin’s Creed Syndicate and last year’s Ancient Egypt-featuring Assassin’s Creed Origins.
More to come…
Comments