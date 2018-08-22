Here’s what’s coming to Amazon Prime Video Canada in September 2018

Each month, Amazon Prime Video Canada adds new movies and TV series to its streaming service.
Below, find all of the television shows coming to Amazon Prime Video Canada in September.
September 1st
- Grimm: seasons 1 – 6
- 13 Going on 30
- Chocolat
- Cold Mountain
- The Crying Games
- Emma
- Enchanted April
- Kinky Boots
- Life is Beautiful
- Little Children
- My Left Foot
- Proof
September 7th
September 10th
- The Chorus
- Marley
- Project Runway: season 1
September 14th
September 15th
- Betty White’s Off Their Rockers
- Copper
- The Neon Demon
- The AVP (Association of Volleyball Professionals) Hawaii Invitational
September 21st
September 27th
September 28th
- Extrano Enemigo
September 30th
Amazon Prime is priced at $79 CAD per year with a 30-day trial period. For those located in Quebec, there’s no trial, but the cost is $79 for a 13-month subscription.
Some of the platform’s most popular or well-known titles include Mr. Robot and The Tick.
Amazon Prime Video is available for Android, iOS, Amazon Fire TV, Google TV, PlayStation, Xbox and many other platforms
