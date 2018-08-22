Resources
Here’s what’s coming to Amazon Prime Video Canada in September 2018

Aug 22, 2018

11:45 AM EDT

Amazon prime

Each month, Amazon Prime Video Canada adds new movies and TV series to its streaming service.

Below, find all of the television shows coming to Amazon Prime Video Canada in September.

September 1st

September 7th

September 10th

September 14th

September 15th

September 21st

September 27th

September 28th

  • Extrano Enemigo

September 30th

Amazon Prime is priced at $79 CAD per year with a 30-day trial period. For those located in Quebec, there’s no trial, but the cost is $79 for a 13-month subscription.

Some of the platform’s most popular or well-known titles include Mr. Robot and The Tick.

Amazon Prime Video is available for Android, iOS, Amazon Fire TV, Google TV, PlayStation, Xbox and many other platforms

