A new report from TechCrunch indicates that in 33 markets Netflix is testing a way to bypass Apple’s iTunes payment method.
In those select markets, including Canada, new or lapsed subscribers will be unable to pay via iTunes, until September 30th. Instead, Netflix will redirect potential subscribers to its mobile web version to add their payment details.
Netflix’s iOS test was originally spotted by NDTV in India last week. TechCrunch reportedly contacted a Netflix customer support agent who confirmed that the service started the test in June. With began with 10 countries has since August 2nd expanded to include 33 countries.
A Netflix spokesperson told TechCrunch the following:
“During this time, customers in these countries may experience any of the following when launching the Netflix app on an iOS (mobile or tablet) device:
1. Ability to sign up in app with only iTunes Mode Of Payment.
2. Ability to log into Netflix but not sign up (sign up only via mobile browser),” he wrote. “We are constantly innovating and testing new signup approaches on different platforms to better understand what our members like. Based on what we learn, we work to improve the Netflix experience for members everywhere.”
Other than Canada, the test is currently underway in Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Finland, France, Germany, Great Britain, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan. Korea, Malaysia, Mexico, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Slovakia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Taiwan and Thailand.
Source: TechCrunch
Comments