Best Buy discounts Pixelbook and other Chromebooks until August 23

Get $300 off the Pixelbook and up to $70 on other select Chromebooks

Aug 21, 2018

9:07 AM EDT

With the start of a new school semester less than two weeks away, Best Buy has launched a new Chromebook sale aimed at students.

Until August 23rd, the retailer is offering up to $70 off select Chromebooks, including the 11.6-inch Acer Chromebook, 11.6-inch Asus Chromebook and 12.5-inch Asus Flip  Chromebook.

Best Buy has also discounted Google’s high-end Pixelbook. The Core i5 model with 128GB of internal storage and 8GB of RAM is currently $300 off, making it $1000. Google has also discounted the Pixelbook by $300.

Source: Best Buy

