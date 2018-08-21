Best Buy discounts Pixelbook and other Chromebooks until August 23

With the start of a new school semester less than two weeks away, Best Buy has launched a new Chromebook sale aimed at students.
Until August 23rd, the retailer is offering up to $70 off select Chromebooks, including the 11.6-inch Acer Chromebook, 11.6-inch Asus Chromebook and 12.5-inch Asus Flip Chromebook.
Best Buy has also discounted Google’s high-end Pixelbook. The Core i5 model with 128GB of internal storage and 8GB of RAM is currently $300 off, making it $1000. Google has also discounted the Pixelbook by $300.
Source: Best Buy
