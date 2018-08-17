Prince’s discography from 1995 to 2010 is now available to stream online

Prince’s estate and Sony Legacy Recordings have released 24 Prince albums to music streaming services.
The artist formerly known as Prince was a notable holdout from music streaming services, but all of that changed when his Warner Bros. music catalogue became available to stream in 2017.
Now 24 albums from the Purple One’s time under Sony’s music label have landed on all major music streaming platforms.
This means that 23 of Skipper’s albums released between 1995 and 2010 are now available to Apple Music, Spotify, YouTube Music and Tidal subscribers.
Also available is a new album called Anthology 1995-2010. It’s a greatest hits album of sorts, but of course, it only contains songs released between 1995 and 2010.
It’s worth noting that some of the albums on YouTube Music still appear, but they aren’t available for playback for some reason.
All the Albums
- The Gold Experience
- Chaos and Disorder
- Emancipation
- Crystal Ball
- The Truth
- Rave Un2 The Joy Fantastic
- Rave In2 The Joy Fantastic
- The Rainbow Children
- One Nite Alone…
- One Nite Alone…Live!
- One Nite Alone…Live – The Aftershow: It Ain’t Over
- Xpectation
- N.E.W.S.
- C-Note
- Musicology
- The Chocolate Invasion
- The Slaughterhouse
- 3121
- Planet Earth
- Indigo Nights
- LOtUSFLOW3R
- MPLSoUND
- 20Ten
- Prince Anthology: 1995-2010
